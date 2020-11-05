Changes Ahead For Kawasaki Engines Business

Kawasaki Engines, which sells gasoline engines such as the FX1000V EFI engine for commercial and consumer applications, will become part of a combined unit with Kawasaki Motorcycles, Independent of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, in 2021..

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Japan (KHI), has announced that effective Oct. 1, 2021, its Motorcycle and Engines business unit will operate as a combined unit, independently of KHI.

The move will promote increased flexibility for these categories in order to more quickly respond to market opportunities and innovations, KHI said.

Kawasaki Engines Division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. (KMC) will be able to capitalize on this change through a speedier, more efficient concept-to-market process that will provide the division with greater latitude in the overall development timeline.

“This move is recognition of KHI’s confidence in the success of our engine business that has steadily grown over the past decade,” said Nelson Wilner, Engines Division vice president. “It provides us greater autonomy to pursue opportunities that will provide benefits for our entire Kawasaki Engines family—our OEMs, distributors, and dealers.”

Wilner indicated that no changes to employee structure or responsibility are expected.

Kawasaki Engines distributes V-twin gasoline engines from 14.5 to 38.5 hp for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., Kawasaki Engines sells and services engines through a network of 15 distributors and more than 7500 independent dealers throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, select countries in Central and South America, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.