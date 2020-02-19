Caterpillar’s Many New Machines

Caterpillar said its Festival Grounds exhibit is designed to reinforce a message to contractors: “Your Work Matters.” It includes a mix of static displays, equipment demonstration area, and new services/technologies.

The 60,000 sq.ft. exhibit will show the company’s investment in technology and safety features with more than 30 machines on display, including nine new product introductions from the dozer, excavator, articulated truck and backhoe loader families.

Successor to the Cat D5K2, the new Cat D3 dozer will continues to set the standard for small dozer grading accuracy and efficiency. The company said the operator cab delivers greater visibility, while enhanced controls deliver easier, intuitive finish grading. Powertrain advancements improve fuel efficiency by up to 10% over previous models.

Inside the demo arena, the new 150 AWD motor grader features all-wheel drive that assists with traction and maneuvering. Eco mode delivers up to 10% greater fuel efficiency without productivity loss, and owning and operating costs are reduced via new filters and longer service intervals

Contractors visiting the booth will see new 725 articulated truck offerings. New cab features include assisted hoist, Automatic Retarder Control and Advanced Automatic Traction Control, which improve operator experience and reduce operator actions. Performance improvements include up to 9% increased speed on grades, 8% improved acceleration and a 7% productivity increase.

The company will also introduce five new wheeled, small, medium and large hydraulic excavator models, including the Cat M318 wheeled excavator and the new \ 315 with a 13% larger cab and improved performance with up to 10% more swing torque and up to 14% more drawbar pull , said the company.

Advanced engine technology and control system for the new 325 medium excavator reduces fuel consumption by up to 25%, said the company, while a combination of lower engine speed and large hydraulic pump pressure and flow delivers more work per unit of fuel. Extended maintenance intervals means getting more work done with up to 20% lower maintenance costs.

Making its North American tradeshow debut from Cat paving products, Command for Compaction automates the compaction process to increase quality. Featuring an intuitive interface for simple operation, The company said Command for Compaction eliminates skill gaps to deliver up to 60% better coverage with consistent and precise overlap, constant speed and correct pass count. The paving products group will also showcase the latest advancements for its eRoutes 3.0 asphalt delivery solution.

See Caterpillar at ConExpo booth F-4455.