Caterpillar C32B Marine Engine
Caterpillar Launches New Marine Engine

C32B engine targets high performance pleasure boat applications

Caterpillar Marine announced the launch of a new marine engine targeting new marine pleasure craft and rebuilds. The Cat C32B diesel is rated 2000 hp at 2300 rpm, with a metric rating of 2025 hp. It expands the power capability of the C32 high performance product line, delivering a 5% power increase over existing C32 engines, with only a 2% weight increase, the company said.

“We’re very excited to offer our customers more power with the C32B engine, while also helping to reduce engine noise and continuing to provide excellent engine performance and reliability,” says Allen Bowman, marine product strategy engineer for Caterpillar Marine. “The C32B will provide expanded opportunities for our customers for new builds and repower options, which is generating excitement about the future of the C32B and what it will bring to the market.”

The C32B engine is a 12-cylinder, vee-configuration engine with a bore and stroke of 145 x 162 mm and a displacement of 32.1 L. Turbocharged and seawater aftercooled, the engine incorporates the latest version of Cat’s ADEM electronic engine control module (ADEM 6) as well as an advanced unit injection fuel system that delivers multiple injections per injection event and provides a 25% noise reduction at low speed conditions, the company said. The engine also utilizes Simplex fuel and oil filters, with oil change intervals as high as 500 hours.

Dry weight of the engine is 6780 lb., with physical dimensions of 82.9 in. long, 58.3 in. wide and 56.9 in. high, which Cat said is the same footprint as the current C32 engine, while maintaining most of the same connection points, Cat said.

The engine will be available with the same emissions certifications as the current C32 high performance ratings, including EPA Tier 3 Recreational and IMO II standards. The engine comes with unlimited-hour protection for the first two years, with Cat’s Extended Service Coverage (ESC) available for the next three years.

The Cat C32B marine engine will be available for order this fall, Cat said.

 

