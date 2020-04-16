Diesel Progress

Cat VP Named ConExpo 2023 Chair

Phil Kelliher Caterpillar

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) has announced Phil Kelliher, a vice president of Caterpillar Inc., will chair the next ConExpo-Con/Agg, set for March 14 – 18, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

In his role at Caterpillar, Kelliher has responsibility for Americas Distribution, Service & Marketing, providing governance and administration of Cat dealers in North America and Latin America, as well as leadership of the Global Service and Global Marketing & Brand functions for the enterprise.

As ConExpo-Con/Agg chair, Kelliher will lead a cross-section of construction equipment leaders to oversee planning of the triannual global gathering place of the construction industry.

“Phil is an established leader and supporter of the equipment manufacturing industry and we are thrilled he has accepted this leadership role,” said Dana Wuesthoff, ConExpo-Con/Agg show director and vice president of exhibitions with AEM. “His vast international experience and progressively responsible roles at Caterpillar will play a key factor in continuing to push the ROI discussions for exhibitors within the show management committee. We know he will ably guide the show’s strategic direction to deliver an enhanced experience at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023.”

