Cat Oil & Gas Offering DGB Upgrade Kits For 3512E

Caterpillar Oil & Gas is now offering Dynamic Gas Blending (DGB) upgrade kits to convert U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final diesel engines. The upgrade kits are now available to convert both ATAAC and SCAC configurations of the Cat 3512E Tier 4 Final diesel engines to the EPA-certified DGB configuration, at less than half the cost of a new engine, the company said.

“This new offering provides pressure pumpers with affordable access to game-changing technology that can replace diesel with natural gas, lower operating costs, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, all while living within tight capital constraints of today’s market,” said Jason Herlehy, Caterpillar Oil & Gas ESG product strategy lead.

For customers looking to optimize their fuel cost savings, Caterpillar said its Dynamic Gas Blending technology is a viable solution that keeps displacement levels high and emissions levels low. With DGB, customers can operate a diesel engine partly using gaseous fuel, which is typically a less expensive alternative than diesel. Automatic incoming fuel quality adjustments allow DGB optimized engines to run on various fuels including field gas and CNG, enabling lower fuel expenses for customers.

An estimate of fuel consumption rates and potential savings is available by using Caterpillar’s DGB Fuel Cost Estimator, Caterpillar said.

“Upgrade kits provide the same benefits and quality of a new DGB optimized engine, at a lower cost including fully warranted parts and a kit warranty backed by the Cat dealer network,” said Brenna Geswein, Caterpillar new product introduction marketing manager for well service.

Caterpillar said that planning is essential for anyone interested in upgrading their engines with the new kits, and Cat dealers have been fully trained and are ready to assist customers making the switch to DGB.