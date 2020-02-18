Diesel Progress

Cat Names New VP

Pam Heminger

Caterpillar Inc. has appointed Pam Heminger a company vice president. Heminger will have responsibility for Caterpillar’s Strategic Procurement Division.

Heminger has more than 30 years of strategic procurement experience in the automotive and manufacturing sectors, most recently as the vice president of North American Purchasing for Honda of America. She will begin her duties with Caterpillar on April 6, 2020.

“Pam’s extensive procurement and supply chain management leadership and experience position her well to enhance Caterpillar’s enterprise-wide procurement standards while advancing our procurement capabilities and technology,” said Ramin Younessi, Caterpillar group president of Construction Industries. “She understands the complexities of leading a global procurement organization with a strong focus on driving efficiencies that will benefit Caterpillar, its customers and Caterpillar suppliers.”

Heminger joined Honda of America in 1996 and has held a series of roles in procurement and business operations. Prior to joining Honda of America, she held various supply chain and materials management roles with Lennox International. Heminger holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Procurement & Materials Management and Production & Operations Management from Bowling Green State University. She received her MBA from Capital University in 1994.

