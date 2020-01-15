Diesel Progress

Cat mining VP leaving
After a period of relative quiet amongst its senior officers, Caterpillar Inc. announced that E. Jean Savage, currently vice president of the Surface Mining & Technology Division, has elected to retire.

Savage in turn will join Trinity Industries, Inc. Dallas, Texas as chief executive officer and president, effective February 17, 2020. Savage is a member of Trinity’s Board of Directors. Trinity owns “an integrated platform of market-leading businesses” that provide railcar products and services in North America marketed under the trade name TrinityRail.

The TrinityRail integrated platform is designed to optimize the ownership and usage of railcars. Trinity also owns a business engaged in manufacturing highway products and a logistics business that serves Trinity’s internal needs and other industrial companies.

Savage joined Caterpillar in 2002 and held roles in Caterpillar’s Progress Rail division, before being named vice president of Advanced Components and Systems division in 2014. Savage went on to lead the Innovation and Technology division before being named vice president of Surface Mining and Technology division in 2017.

Prior to joining Caterpillar, Savage worked for 14 years at Parker Hannifin Corp., where she held a variety of manufacturing and engineering positions. In addition, Savage served nine years in the Army Reserves as a military intelligence officer.

Savage graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Cincinnati and a master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Dayton.

Savage’s retirement is effective February 14, 2020. Cat said a replacement will be named at a later date.

