Cat Introduces High-Drive D7 Dozer

The new Cat D7 dozer offers high drive undercarriage design, increased performance and the broadest choice of easy-to-use technology features to help you get the most from your bulldozer. A fully automatic four-speed transmission offers optimal fuel and dozing efficiency, plus ease of operation. The machine uses a Cat C9.3B diesel ranted 265 hp (197 kW) and an operating weight of 65,644 lbs. (29,776 kg). The new D7 dozer replaces the electric-drive D7E.

The D7 moves up to 8% more material per hour than the D7E, with about 6% more weight and 12% more horsepower, said the company. Blade capacity is increased by 10% and the elevated sprocket undercarriage delivers better ride and balance, as well as increased penetration force.

Like the D6 and D8T, the new D7 is driven by a fully automatic four-speed transmission. The smooth-shifting transmission continuously adjusts for maximum efficiency and power to the ground without added operator input.

The completely redesigned cab, common with the D5 and D6/D6 XE, raises the standard in comfort and productivity. Operators will find more space, multiple seat and control adjustments for optimal comfort and a 10-in (254-mm) touchscreen operator interface. A standard High Definition rearview camera shows prominently in the main display.

The D7 has a variety of technology offerings. Slope Indicate is standard with the premium display package, showing machine main fall and cross-slope for easy reference.

ARO with Assist is a grade-ready option bundled with basic blade control and a new set of assist features that just work in the background to help operators get more done in less time.

Cat Grade with Slope Assist provides basic blade positioning assistance without added hardware or a GPS signal.

Factory Attachment Ready Option (ARO) provides optimal mounting locations, brackets, and hardware and simplifies installation of any brand of grade control system.

The D7 is Remote Control Ready from the factory. Internal components are integrated into machine systems and an external connector allows dealer installation of a plug-and-play roof-mounted remote control unit. Cat Command for Dozing offers line-of-sight (LOS) control using an over-the-shoulder console, or a non-line-of-sight (NLOS) option using the Cat Command Station to run the machine remotely.

Cat Link telematics technology helps take the complexity out of managing job sites – by gathering data generated by equipment, materials, and people – and serving it up in customizable formats, said the company.

The D7 can also be ordered with specialized guarding to take on the challenges of Waste/Landfill work and Forestry/Land Clearing. In addition to machine protection against impacts and airborne debris, these specialty dozers can be ordered with an impact-resistant cab, application-specific undercarriage and a specialty blade.