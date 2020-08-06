Cat Expands Equipment Shopping On Shop.cat.com

Caterpillar has announced an expansion of online shopping capabilities for customers. After completing a two-year pilot Caterpillar has rolled out Manufacturing Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for equipment on https://shop.cat.com for all U.S. Cat dealers. Participating dealers will also include a transparent sales price for machines and related attachments, simplifying the sales process.

From the convenience of home or the jobsite, customers can go to the expanded site for access to machine specifications, product videos and features. Customers can also choose from different levels of Extended Protection Plans (EPP), a full line of attachments, financing options and special financing deals available at the time of purchase. Plus, the site calculates monthly payments, based on machine configuration, EPP selected and financing options, so the customer knows the dealer acquisition price and monthly payment. Financing can be attained through Cat Financial online, leaving only the final paperwork upon machine delivery.

“The equipment needs of our customers are immediate, and they typically conduct machine searches while balancing the demands of the project site,” says Alex Stokman, Caterpillar North America retail development manager. “This is just one more step in Caterpillar’s transformation to deliver a faster-paced sales process. Our dealers are committed to being a one-stop shop for machines, attachments and service solutions.

“Customers are pleasantly surprised at how quickly and efficiently they can navigate the online shopping process and how affordable Cat machines are, especially when choosing a financing option.”

Cat retail equipment and attachment purchasing, financing and protection plans can be accessed at https://shop.cat.com or www.cat.com.