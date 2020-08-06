Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Industry Notes News Newsletters 

Cat Expands Equipment Shopping On Shop.cat.com

Mike Brezonick

Caterpillar has announced an expansion of online shopping capabilities for customers. After completing a two-year pilot Caterpillar has rolled out Manufacturing Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for equipment on https://shop.cat.com for all U.S. Cat dealers. Participating dealers will also include a transparent sales price for machines and related attachments, simplifying the sales process.

From the convenience of home or the jobsite, customers can go to the expanded site for access to machine specifications, product videos and features. Customers can also choose from different levels of Extended Protection Plans (EPP), a full line of attachments, financing options and special financing deals available at the time of purchase. Plus, the site calculates monthly payments, based on machine configuration, EPP selected and financing options, so the customer knows the dealer acquisition price and monthly payment. Financing can be attained through Cat Financial online, leaving only the final paperwork upon machine delivery.

“The equipment needs of our customers are immediate, and they typically conduct machine searches while balancing the demands of the project site,” says Alex Stokman, Caterpillar North America retail development manager. “This is just one more step in Caterpillar’s transformation to deliver a faster-paced sales process. Our dealers are committed to being a one-stop shop for machines, attachments and service solutions.

“Customers are pleasantly surprised at how quickly and efficiently they can navigate the online shopping process and how affordable Cat machines are, especially when choosing a financing option.”

Cat retail equipment and attachment purchasing, financing and protection plans can be accessed at https://shop.cat.com or www.cat.com.

Related Articles

Cat Expands Equipment Shopping On Shop.cat.com
Second Phase Of eActros Truck Testing Begins
Cummins Receives US DOE Awards For Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powertrains
Astec To Acquire Concrete Equipment Providers Con-E-Co, BMH Systems
Westport Subsidiary To Supply LPG Systems To Algeria
ASV Adds To Equipment Dealer Network
Kelly Generator Named Siemens Distributor
Long-Term Field Test Success For Cummins

Latest News

Cat Expands Equipment Shopping On Shop.cat.com
New Engineering VP At Daimler Trucks NA
Second Phase Of eActros Truck Testing Begins
Cummins Receives US DOE Awards For Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powertrains
Astec To Acquire Concrete Equipment Providers Con-E-Co, BMH Systems
Scania Enters North American Pleasure Craft Market With 900, 1150 hp Diesel Engines
Westport Subsidiary To Supply LPG Systems To Algeria
ASV Adds To Equipment Dealer Network
Kelly Generator Named Siemens Distributor

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.