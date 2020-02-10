Diesel Progress

Cat Consolidation: Carter Machinery Acquires Alban Tractor

There has been another consolidation of Caterpillar dealers with the announcement that Carter Machinery, Salem, Va., is acquiring the assets of Alban Tractor Co., Baltimore, Md. In a deal effective February 4, 2020, Carter Machinery became the Cat dealer in an expanded service territory that will now include Northern Virginia; Washington D.C.; Maryland; and Delaware.

Carter Machinery Co. was founded in 1952 and has covered the Commonwealth of Virginia and southern West Virginia. In 1982, the Eastern Virginia territory, served by Virginia Tractor Co., was acquired and combined under Carter Machinery, adding four stores: Chesapeake, Fishersville, Norfolk and Richmond, Va.

Carter was actually owned by Caterpillar Inc. for a period of time, before a buyout in 2011. At that time, Jim Parker, a former Caterpillar executive, led-the management buyout of Carter. Parker’s son Drew is now Carter CEO.

Cat Consolidation: Carter Machinery Acquires Alban Tractor
