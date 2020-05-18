Case IH Names New VP For Europe

Case IH has appointed Ville Mansikkamäki to the role of vice president Case IH Europe. He succeeds Thierry Panadero, who has taken up the position of Head of CNH Industrial’s Agriculture Europe Commercial Operations.

“I am delighted to welcome Ville to our company,” said Panadero. “His 20 years of solid international experience in various sales, marketing, customer support and spare parts roles will make a valuable contribution to the success and development of Case IH in Europe.”

Mansikkamäki graduated from the Rauma Institute of Technology in Finland with a degree in Logistics, Materials and Supply Chain Management. He joined Valtra as customer service manager in 2001 and subsequently gained an executive MBA degree from the University of Jyväskylä. After a number of roles within Valtra Inc and its parent, AGCO Corp., he most recently was director, Sales Valtra EAME (Europe, Africa, Middle East) for seven years prior to joining Case IH.

Mansikkamäki‘s appointment forms part of a wider re-organization within CNH Industrial under its ‘Transform 2 Win’ corporate development strategy, which is intended to allow the company’s five operating segments to achieve their full potential and transform the group’s overall structure.