Case IH Launches Vestrum

The new Case IH Vestrum series tractor is the company’s latest compact design that’s geared toward loader work, especially livestock operations. The Vestrum gives producers a machine in the 100 hp class with the comfort of a larger tractor.

“The majority of our Farmall tractors go into loader work,” said Denny Stroo, a marketing manager with Case IH. “The Farmall U has long been our premium level livestock tractor, and the Vestrum shares some components. But it gets the creature comforts of a Maxxum cab on a shorter wheelbase.”

The lineup consists of two models — Vestrum 100 and Vestrum 130 — with 28.5-gallon-per-minute maximum hydraulic pump flowrate and a lift capacity of 6,700 lb. It uses a four-cylinder 4.5 L FPT engine with a wastegate turbocharger rated 100 or 130 hp respectively.

The Vestrum series offers two transmission options: CVXDrive continuously variable transmission and ActiveDrive 8 dual-clutch transmission. Vestrum is the first Case IH tractor in the 100 hp class available with CVXDrive or ActiveDrive8 transmission options, said the company. CVXDrive automatically selects the most efficient gear ratio and engine speed to achieve target ground speed. It is optimal for applications on hilly terrains or frequent load changes. ActiveDrive 8 offers a wide range of working speeds without torque interruptions, said the company.

The short wheelbase, 55-degree steering angle and smaller chassis make tight spaces easy for the Vestrum tractor to maneuver, said Case IH. The size, power and maneuverability enable the new tractor to take on a variety of applications from dairy and beef operations to hay, forage and loader work, as well as winter snow removal and specialty crops.

The SurroundVision cab with a standard high-visibility roof panel allows for a 360-degree view of operations, while the MultiControl armrest keeps all key controls in reach for added comfort and efficiency.

Compatible with optional Advanced Farming Systems (AFS) and ISOBUS technologies, the Vestrum series tractor can be customized for specific operations.