Mitsubishi adds Cascade
Cascade New Mitsubishi Marine Distributor

Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engine America (MTEA) have announced the appointment of Cascade Engine Center, Seattle, Wash., as the MTEA Marine Engine Division’s new West Coast engine distributor effective August 11, 2020.

Cascade Engine Center will have responsibility for Alaska, Washington State, Oregon, California, and Hawaii. The company has been active in the commercial marine business since 1961.

“The addition of the Mitsubishi Heavy Duty engine lineup to Cascade Engine Center will complement our current commercial engine business, allowing us to support most commercial marine applications on the West Coast,” said Tim A. Hess, president of Cascade Engine Center.

Mitsubishi heavy duty commercial marine engines range from a 14.6 liter, 429 hp inline, six-cylinder propulsion engine to a 65-liter, V-16, 1676 hp marine propulsion engine suitable for a range of heavy-duty applications.

“Mitsubishi engines are all EPA compliant and meet EPA Tier 3 and Tier 4 emission requirements, with simple mechanical engine controls,” said Mitsubishi Marine Manager, Rodrigo Teixeira.

Mitsubishi propulsion engines are targeted for heavy-duty applications such as pushboats, tugs, fishing vessels, and passenger and car ferries.

