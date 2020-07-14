CARB Certifies Cummins, Allison System

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. and Cummins Inc. have announced certification from the California Air Resources Board (ARB) for model year 2020 Allison Hybrid 40/50 Electric Propulsion (H 40/50 EP) system paired with the Cummins B6.7 and L9 diesel-electric hybrid engines used in transit buses and coaches.

Originally issued by the ARB in 2014, the dual Executive Order (EO) is required to be reviewed for renewed eligibility on a model year basis. The paired Allison electric hybrid propulsion system and Cummins engine is used in both straight and articulated transit buses.

“Cummins is pleased the Allison electric hybrid propulsion system has received 2020 ARB certification,” said Premlata Poonia, general manager, Global Bus Business, Cummins Inc. “We believe the latest Cummins and Allison clean diesel power system will provide our bus customers an even more reliable and environmentally-friendly powertrain to help them be as successful as possible. For 2020, our latest generation of B6.7 and L9 engines are enhanced with improved fuel economy, and improved uptime, reducing overall costs for customers.”

The B6.7 diesel-electric hybrid engine is rated at 280 hp (209 kW) while the L9 (pictured) diesel-electric hybrid engine is rated at 330 hp (246 kW) for the transit bus market.