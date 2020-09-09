Capstone Secures 1.2 MW Cogen Order In Romania

Capstone Turbine Corp. announced it has received an order for two natural gas-fueled C600 Signature Series (C600S) microturbines for Cemacon SA, a Romanian manufacturer of construction materials that include bricks, ceramic blocks, plywood and mineral powders. Servelect, Capstone’s exclusive distributor in Romania, secured the 1.2 MW order, with an estimated commission date of February 2021.

“This new 1.2 MW contract is continued proof of the ongoing rebound we are experiencing from the energy efficiency markets in Europe. In the last 60 days, we have seen significant product and service wins from the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Italy, Slovenia and now Romania as businesses in Europe return to work following the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Darren Jamison, president and chief executive officer of Capstone. “Servelect is an ESCO (Energy Services Company) specialized in offering energy efficiency solutions in Romania as the country endeavors to become more energy efficient in order to make a positive impact on its people and the environment.”

Currently, in Europe, cogeneration supplies 11% of the electricity and 15% of the heating demand. Using a single fuel source, Capstone said its microturbines can be easily integrated to capture thermal energy produced from the exhaust to provide a significant economic advantage to end users.

The new on-site cogeneration plant will include two natural gas-fueled C600S microturbines with an electrical capacity of 1.2 MW. The electricity will meet the base demand of the manufacturing plant and the exhaust gases will be fed into a steam boiler to provide heat for the manufacturing process.

Capstone said the project is eligible for incentive funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) thanks to the high energy efficiency of the microturbine systems that will enable the plant to reduce energy consumption by 31.6% and reduce emissions by a minimum of 2772 tons of CO2 a year.