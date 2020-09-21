Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Capstone C65 Microturbine
Industry Notes News Newsletters 

Capstone Gets Microturbine Orders In Europe

Mike Brezonick , , ,

Capstone Turbine Corp. said it has received three separate orders for 10 C65 microturbines, totaling 650 kW, from various commercial industrial combined heat and power customers in Europe. E-quad Power Systems, Capstone’s exclusive distributor in Germany and Luxembourg, secured the orders, which are expected to be commissioned by the end of 2020.

“We are recognizing that more and more customers are making progress in overcoming the economic standstill caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Marcus Mehlkopf, founder and managing partner of E-quad Power Systems. “This has forced us and the customer to push more projects through the pipeline, further accelerating projects through the remainder of the year.”

Six natural gas-fueled C65 microturbines will be deployed in a combined heat and power application for a manufacturer of construction materials. The thermal output of the microturbines will be used in a fluid bed dryer to dry sand used in the production of plasters and mortars. The C65 units will be housed in a self-contained ISO-style container allowing for easy installation and quick deployment, Capstone said.

As part of an upgrade of an existing turbine system, two C65 microturbines will be installed in a hospital in the city of Eilenburg. The microturbines will operate in a combined heat and power (CHP) application to lower emissions, increase energy efficiency, and ensure reliable power generation for the regional hospital. The natural gas-fueled microturbines will be grid-connected and provide electricity, heating, and hot domestic water for the facility.

An additional two microturbines will be deployed at a nonwoven textile manufacturing facility that specializes in the development of bedding and technical textiles. The C65 microturbines will be utilized in a direct drying application whereby the clean exhaust gas will be utilized in the manufacturing process to achieve energy efficiency levels greater than 80%.

“These new orders continue to illustrate the strong rebound we are experiencing from the energy efficiency markets in Europe,” said Darren Jamison, president and CEO of Capstone. “Quarter-to-date, approximately 75% of our new product orders are for projects in Europe with wins in Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Italy, Slovenia, Romania and Poland.”

Currently, in Europe, cogeneration supplies approximately 11% of the electricity and 15% of the heating demand, Capstone said.

Related Articles

Mack MD Series Begins Full Production At RVO
Capstone Gets Microturbine Orders In Europe
Weichai Westport Secures Chinese Certification
Training Academy On Heat Exchange
China’s CV Markets Grew In Q2: ACT
Westport To Combine Businesses In India
Eaton Expands Clutch Actuator Reman Program
Blue Bird Ramps Up Electric Bus Production

Latest News

Mack MD Series Begins Full Production At RVO
Andrews Replaces Teske At Briggs & Stratton
Finalists Announced For 2020 Diesel Progress Summit Awards
Capstone Gets Microturbine Orders In Europe
Nikola Founder Steps Down Amidst Allegations
New Particle Number Analyzer From Sensors
Weichai Westport Secures Chinese Certification
Speakers Announced For OHR Global Webinar
Training Academy On Heat Exchange

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.