BYD Tabs Tesla Exec

Chinese vehicle manufacturer BYD has named Aaron Gillmore, as vice president of Truck Business for the electric-truck builder.

Gillmore comes to BYD from Tesla, where he was director of builder, military, and federal sales. Prior to that, he was vice president, solar development, at SolarCity Corp. from 2009 to 2017.

In his new role, Gillmore will oversee project management, engineering, sales, and aftersales for BYD’s truck business.

In addition, BYD’s John Gerra will be promoted to the position of senior director of truck business development. He will focus on electrifying the refuse industry and strategic corporate fleets.

