Bullo Heading Case CE In Europe

Mike Brezonick
Federico Bullo

Case Construction Equipment has appointed Federico Bullo as the new head of Europe for its construction equipment businesses.

Bullo succeeds Jose Cuadrado, who will retain his current responsibilities as global head of Aftermarket Solutions & Digital – Construction Equipment at CNH Industrial.

Previously, Bullo has held various positions at other CNH Industrial subsidiaries, most recently as vice president and general manager at Naveco Ltd., the joint venture between Iveco and SIAC in China. He also has held management and business development roles for CNH and its subsidiaries in China, the U.S. and Europe.

 

