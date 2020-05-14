Buhler Industries To Consolidate U.S. Operations

Buhler Industries said it will optimize production in the United States by increasing production at its facility in Willmar, Minn. The Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada-based company said the streamlining will increase efficiency and reduce overhead costs at the Willmar factory, which manufactures equipment under the Farm King brand.

Product lines currently manufactured at the Buhler facility in Fargo, N.D. will be relocated to the Willmar factory during the summer months and production in Fargo will cease on Sept. 30. The Fargo manufacturing and warehouse operation currently employs around 35 people.

This change will reduce excess manufacturing capacity and will enable the company to remain competitive without compromising quality, said Buhler. This is the result of unpredictability in the agriculture commodities market and fluctuations in the exchange rate, as dealers in Canada market several U.S.-based Farm King-branded products.

Farm King dealers in Canada and the United States will not experience delays in delivery of wholegoods or service parts, said the company.