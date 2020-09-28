Buchner Retiring From Mercedes-Benz Trucks

Stefan Buchner, who has held various management positions over the last 36 years at the Daimler Group, including his current post as head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks and member of the board of management of Daimler Trucks AG, will retire Sept. 30.

He will be succeeded by Karin Rådström, who will take up her post next year, the company said. Rådström comes from Scania, where she was responsible for sales and marketing as a member of the board. Before Rådström assumes her post, John O’Leary, chief transformation officer Trucks Europe, will temporarily take over the management of the Mercedes-Benz truck business.

“As a longstanding member of the Board of Management of Daimler Trucks, Stefan Buchner has made a significant contribution to the successful development of our company,” said Martin Daum, chairman of the board of management of Daimler Truck AG and member of the board of management of Daimler AG.