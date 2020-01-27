B&R’s Mobile CANbus Control

B&R Industrial Automation Corp. will present mobile solutions for modern off-highway equipment applications at IFPE, including its new X90 CANbus controller.

The company said the controller makes it easier to connect remote sensors and actuators to mobile machinery, and that the scalable X90 control and I/O system allows for the implementation of automation in construction, agricultural and municipal vehicles.

The standardized CANopen interface and multifunction I/O channels make the X90 bus controller versatile, said the company, and all functions are configured in the control application using the B&R Automation Studio development environment.

The X90 family of products is designed for use in mobile machinery and can handle operating temperatures from -40 to +85°C (housing surface) and are resistant to vibration, shock, salt, UV light and oil. The housing provides IP69K protection.

See B&R at booth S-8323