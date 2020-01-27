Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

B&R Automation Controller
ConExpo/IFPE 

B&R’s Mobile CANbus Control

Mike Brezonick

B&R Industrial Automation Corp. will present mobile solutions for modern off-highway equipment applications at IFPE, including its new X90 CANbus controller.

The company said the controller makes it easier to connect remote sensors and actuators to mobile machinery, and that the scalable X90 control and I/O system allows for the implementation of automation in construction, agricultural and municipal vehicles.
The standardized CANopen interface and multifunction I/O channels make the X90 bus controller versatile, said the company, and all functions are configured in the control application using the B&R Automation Studio development environment.

The X90 family of products is designed for use in mobile machinery and can handle operating temperatures from -40 to +85°C (housing surface) and are resistant to vibration, shock, salt, UV light and oil. The housing provides IP69K protection.

See B&R at booth S-8323

Related Articles

Cummins Showing Performance Engines
John Deere Engines, E-Drives
ZF Forum “The Future of Construction” At ConExpo
Deutz Drives And Digital Systems
Dana Off-Highway Systems
E1 Technology From Hatz
Horton’s Low-Noise Fan
Kohler’s K-HEM Hybrids

Latest News

Cummins Showing Performance Engines
John Deere Engines, E-Drives
ZF Forum “The Future of Construction” At ConExpo
Deutz Drives And Digital Systems
Dana Off-Highway Systems
E1 Technology From Hatz
Horton’s Low-Noise Fan
Kohler’s K-HEM Hybrids
Boom Lock Valve From HydraForce

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.