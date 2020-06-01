BRP To Stop Engine Production, Partner with Mercury Marine

BRP said it will discontinue production of Evinrude E-TEC and E-TEC G2 outboard engines in an effort to re-orient its marine business and focus on its boat brands. The Sturtevant, Wis., engine facility will reportedly be repurposed for new projects. The move will impact 650 employees globally; including 387 in Sturtevant.

With this announcement, BRP said it will be positioned to expand its presence in the pontoon and aluminum fishing markets.

“Our outboard engines business has been greatly impacted by COVID-19, obliging us to discontinue production of our outboard motors immediately. This business segment had already been facing some challenges and the impact from the current context has forced our hand,” said José Boisjoli, president and CEO of BRP, based in Valcourt, Quebec, Canada. “We will concentrate our efforts on new and innovative technologies and on the development of our boat companies, where we continue to see a lot of potential to transform the on-water experience for consumers.”

Following the decision to discontinue the manufacture of outboard engines, BRP signed an agreement with Mercury Marine of Fond du Lac, Wis., to supply outboard engines to its boat brands.

“We remain committed to our Buy, Build, Transform Marine strategy which has been underway since 2018 with the acquisition of Alumacraft and Manitou boat companies in the U.S., followed by the acquisition of Australian boat manufacturer Telwater in 2019,” the company said in a statement.

BRP said it will continue to supply customers and dealers service parts and will honor its manufacturer limited warranties, plus offer select programs to manage inventory.