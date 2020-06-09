Briggs & Stratton, Club Car Announce Battery Supply Agreement

Briggs & Stratton Corp. said it has signed a new supply agreement with Ingersoll Rand to power Club Car vehicles with its Vanguard Commercial lithium-ion battery packs.

Briggs & Stratton Corp. said during its third quarter earnings call it has signed a new strategic supply agreement with Ingersoll Rand to power Club Car vehicles with its Vanguard Commercial lithium-ion battery packs.

Beginning in July, the Briggs batteries will power Club Car’s new Lithium-Ion line of Fleet Golf Cars. With lithium-ion power, Briggs said the fleet will charge twice as fast, reduce energy consumption, require zero maintenance, and has a longer life.

Jeff Zeiler, vice president of Product Innovation at Briggs & Stratton said, “Briggs & Stratton and Club Car collaborated for a number of months to develop a solution perfect for powering the vehicles, and we’re excited to say we’ve done it — these cars are packed with plenty of power and will provide an exceptional experience on the golf course.”

“We are enthusiastic about our new collaboration with Briggs & Stratton,” said Rodney Storer, Club Car integrated Supply

Chain Leader. “We value the in-depth knowledge and wide experience with lithium technology Briggs & Stratton brings to the partnership. Including their high-quality, automotive-grade battery system in our cars is a big win for Club Car. This battery system can be scaled and used across a broad range of applications and environments. Club Car will benefit from Briggs & Stratton’s speed and nimbleness as a design and supply partner – and, our customers will appreciate the reliability and efficiency of the system and enjoy the enhanced in-car experience that comes with this lithium solution.”

New Advanced Battery Manufacturing Facility Begins Production

As a result of this new agreement and other increasing interest, Briggs & Stratton previously announced it will open a new Advanced Battery Manufacturing facility in Tucker, Ga. As of June 10, four production lines will be operational within the new 78,000 sq. ft. facility which has capacity to accommodate future growth. This facility is in addition to the current production space located in Milwaukee, Wis., which going forward will serve as a developmental facility.

Zeiler said, “this new facility supports our commitment to investing in high-growth areas of the company; of which driving growth in commercial markets and introducing new enabling technologies, including battery power solutions, rise to the top.”

