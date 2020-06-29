Diesel Progress

Briggs Moving Some Production To New York

Mike Brezonick

Briggs & Stratton announced that it will be moving production of certain products from its Wauwatosa, Wis., facility to New York.

“As previously announced in March, Briggs & Stratton Corp. plans to strategically reposition the company to better focus its operations,” the company said in a statement. “As part of these efforts, production of lawn tractor, residential zero-turn mower, snow thrower and pressure washer products will transition out of the Wauwatosa, Wis., facility at the end of August. Much of the production will move to the company’s existing facilities in New York.”

Briggs said the transition “will allow the company to consolidate its manufacturing — as the Munnsville, N.Y., production facility is within 10 miles of Briggs & Stratton’s Sherrill, N.Y., facility where similar products are produced — to provide more streamlined production and distribution of products to the market prior to next season”

Impacted employees will be given a 60-day notice of this transition and will remain with the Briggs & Stratton team through the end of August.

Production of standby generators and engine components, among other support areas, will remain within the Wauwatosa facility, the company said.

As part of Briggs & Stratton’s repositioning, the company plans to focus primarily on engines, batteries and standby power generation. Its power products and turf businesses, including those being consolidated, will be sold.

