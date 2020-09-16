Bosch, Weichai Claim Efficiency Breakthrough

Thermal efficiency of 50% achieved for Weichai 12.9 L truck diesel

Bosch and Chinese engine manufacturer Weichai Power announced that the two companies called “a huge leap forward in engine technology.” The companies said they have successfully increased the efficiency of Weichai diesel engine for heavy commercial vehicles up to 50%, setting a new global benchmark.

Currently, thermal efficiency for truck engines averages around 46%. Bosch supplies its modular common rail system for Weichai’s 12.9 L, six-cylinder diesel engine which is designed to meet the latest China 6 emissions standards.

“In increasing the efficiency by four percentage points, we have jointly reached a new milestone,” said Dr. Volkmar Denner, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. “Even though the diesel engine is nearly 130 years old, its development continues.”

In addition to its common rail fuel system with injection pressure of 2500 bar (36,000 psi), Bosch also contributed its full technical know-how in fuel injection systems. When it comes to commercial vehicles, especially when heavy loads have to be transported over long distances, Bosch said the diesel engine will remain the preferred choice for the foreseeable future. For that reason, Bosch and Weichai said they aim to steadily refine the technology with an eye to protecting the climate and environment.

Bosch and Weichai launched their joint development project in September 2018. “Bosch offered great support on the breakthrough and unprecedented achievement of 50% efficiency in Weichai commercial-vehicle diesel engine,” said Tan Xuguang, chairman of the Weichai Group. “We’re very pleased to be continuing our highly successful partnership with Bosch.”

Bosch and Weichai, China’s largest manufacturer of engines for commercial vehicles, began their strategic alliance in 2003. Beyond engines, the two companies are also collaborating in other areas, including mobile fuel cell and driver assistance systems.

Bosch said it aims to become the market leader in electromobility with battery and fuel cell-powered vehicles. At the same time, Bosch said it is developing technology for more efficient combustion engines. Bosch said it expects around one-third of all newly registered vehicles worldwide to be purely electric by 2030, with two-thirds still powered by a combustion engine, including hybrids.