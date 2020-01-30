Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

BorgWarner buying Delphi
Industry News 

BorgWarner To Acquire Delphi

Mike Osenga ,

BorgWarner Inc. and Delphi Technologies PLC announced that they have entered into a definitive transaction agreement under which BorgWarner will acquire Delphi Technologies in an all-stock transaction that values Delphi Technologies’ enterprise value at approximately $3.3 billion.

Following the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be led by Frédéric Lissalde, BorgWarner’s president and CEO, and Kevin Nowlan, BorgWarner’s CFO, and will operate as BorgWarner. The combined company will be headquartered in Auburn Hills, Mich.

BorgWarner said the acquisition will strengthen its power electronics products, capabilities and scale, adding that combining with Delphi Technologies is consistent with its evolution towards the propulsion market of the future and would enable BorgWarner to maintain flexibility across combustion, hybrid, and electric propulsion.

The agreement, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, will result in current BorgWarner stockholders to own approximately 84% of the combined company, while current Delphi Technologies stockholders are expected to own approximately 16%.

In fiscal year 2019, BorgWarner and Delphi Technologies estimate that they generated $10.17 billion and $4.36 billion of net sales, respectively. Following the close of the transaction, BorgWarner said the combined company is expected to be a pure-play global propulsion entity.

“This exciting transaction represents the next step in BorgWarner’s balanced propulsion strategy, strengthening our position in electrified propulsion as well as our combustion, commercial vehicle and aftermarket businesses,” said Frédéric Lissalde, president and CEO of BorgWarner. “Delphi Technologies will bring proven leading power electronics technologies, talent and scale that will complement our hybrid and electric vehicle propulsion offerings. As a combined company, we look forward to delivering enhanced solutions to our customers while driving increased value for our stockholders. We are confident that together we will be able to move faster to address market trends toward electrification.”

The combined company would offer customers a suite of integrated and standalone offerings of power electronics products, including high voltage inverters, converters, on-board chargers and battery management systems and capabilities including software, systems integration and thermal management, BorgWarner said.

It is also expected to further enhance BorgWarner’s combustion, commercial vehicle and aftermarket businesses. Delphi Technologies’ breadth of combustion propulsion products complements BorgWarner’s portfolio, which is focused on clean technologies to increase efficiency and performance of modern combustion vehicles. Adding Delphi Technologies’ commercial vehicle and aftermarket business results in more balance across light vehicles, commercial vehicles and the aftermarket.

BorgWarner expects the combined company to realize runrate cost synergies of approximately $125 million by 2023 driven primarily by SG&A and procurement savings. In addition, BorgWarner expects significant long-term revenue synergies primarily from the opportunity to offer more integrated electrified products, creating further value.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2020, subject to approval by Delphi Technologies’ stockholders, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals.

Related Articles

BorgWarner To Acquire Delphi
Knorr-Bremse’s US Buy
Good 2019 Performance – Volvo CE
Weichai Power Adds E-Drives
Sale of MAN Energy Not Going Well
Toro To Acquire Ventrac Tractor Manufacturer
AGCO Expands French Massey Ferguson Campus
Electric Peterbilt Delivered To Werner

Latest News

Traton Moves To Buy Out Navistar
Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Up in 2019
BorgWarner To Acquire Delphi
New Hatz Manager In South Africa
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Knorr-Bremse’s US Buy
Good 2019 Performance – Volvo CE
50 Years For Liebherr In The US
Cummins Showing Performance Engines

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.