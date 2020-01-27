Boom Lock Valve From HydraForce

At IFPE, HydraForce is unveiling its own solution to the problem of hose bursts in excavators with the EBLV boom lock valve.

In most excavators, the hydraulic system incorporates lowering controls that typically employ a pilot-operated proportional poppet valve to control the hydraulic flow between the boom and the main control valve. With its EBLV boom lock valve, HydraForce takes a different approach by controlling pressure rather than flow. The valve has a poppet seat for low leakage and spool-type metering for improved control. It is internally piloted, HydraForce said, thus eliminating any need for additional pilot lines or sources. The pressure control valve has an integrated housing that also contains a built-in check valve that provides free reverse flow.

The EBLV boom lock valve can be used for a sequence function or a relief function, depending on how it is plumbed, HydraForce said, adding that using it as a sequence valve can help to reduce the effect of backpressure from the main control valve and hydraulic plumbing.

The ELBV boom lock valve has a flow rating of 66 gpm (248 lpm) and can accommodate pressures up to 6091 psi (420 bar).

The valve utilizes a single-piece housing that HydraForce said is more compact and lightweight than typical custom manifolds or valve packages, particularly as it integrates two functions — proportional pressure control and reverse check — in the single valve body.

See HydraForce at IFPE booth S-80431.