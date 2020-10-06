Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Featured Video Play Icon
New Products News Newsletters 

Bonfiglioli Introduced EVOX Geared Motors

Roberta Prandi , , , ,

The new EVOX platform by Bonfiglioli consists of helical in-line geared motors, modular in concept and interchangeable with market standards.

The first products of the EVOX platform are the new Helical In-Line CP gearmotors combined with new asynchronous IE3/NEMA electric motors.  Bonfiglioli said, the in-line gear units will be first released in six different sizes: 55, 100, 200, 335, 500 and 650 Nm with motor power between 0.12 and 15 Kw, IE3 class. In the near future, the EVOX Platform will include other product range extensions.

EVOX has a low-noise gear design and is indicated for a wide spectrum of applications, optionally offering C3/C4 surface protection or ATEX explosion-proof protection.

In conjunction with EVOX, Bonfiglioli announced the launch of the AxiaVert frequency inverter series: available in four sizes and with a power range between 0.25 and 15 kW. Higher power versions will be released at a later stage.

These frequency inverters include digital and open communication protocols, complying with automation and Industry 4.0 standards and embedding communication encryption.

Condition monitoring functions on the key inverter components as well as on the gearmotor critical parameters can provide real time diagnostics, energy optimization and predictive maintenance information.

A number of integrated functional safety functions ensure safe and controlled operation of different movements, as for example in lifting applications.

Read the full report in a coming issue of Diesel Progress International.

Related Articles

Bonfiglioli Introduced EVOX Geared Motors
Raywin Marine Engines, EU Non-Road Stage-5 To Follow
Hydraulic Reservoir With Filter And Cooler
New-Gen Sets From Himoinsa
Hourmeter/Counter Combination
Heavy-Duty J180 Mount Alternator
New Lubricant For Jenbacher Engines
Autonomous Vehicle Software Subscription Service

Latest News

KHL Group and Route One Merge South American Titles
Bonfiglioli Introduced EVOX Geared Motors
It’s Two Weeks From Today!
New Deutz Engine Line Is Live
Raywin Marine Engines, EU Non-Road Stage-5 To Follow
Generac Buying Enbala Power Networks
Fairbanks Morse In Agreement With Globe Turbocharger
China NRMM Tier 4 Update
Performance that’s Ground Breaking

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.