Bonfiglioli Introduced EVOX Geared Motors

The new EVOX platform by Bonfiglioli consists of helical in-line geared motors, modular in concept and interchangeable with market standards.

The first products of the EVOX platform are the new Helical In-Line CP gearmotors combined with new asynchronous IE3/NEMA electric motors. Bonfiglioli said, the in-line gear units will be first released in six different sizes: 55, 100, 200, 335, 500 and 650 Nm with motor power between 0.12 and 15 Kw, IE3 class. In the near future, the EVOX Platform will include other product range extensions.

EVOX has a low-noise gear design and is indicated for a wide spectrum of applications, optionally offering C3/C4 surface protection or ATEX explosion-proof protection.

In conjunction with EVOX, Bonfiglioli announced the launch of the AxiaVert frequency inverter series: available in four sizes and with a power range between 0.25 and 15 kW. Higher power versions will be released at a later stage.

These frequency inverters include digital and open communication protocols, complying with automation and Industry 4.0 standards and embedding communication encryption.

Condition monitoring functions on the key inverter components as well as on the gearmotor critical parameters can provide real time diagnostics, energy optimization and predictive maintenance information.

A number of integrated functional safety functions ensure safe and controlled operation of different movements, as for example in lifting applications.

