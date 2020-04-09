Boehler Appointed To Board At Hy-Brid Lifts

Hy-Brid Lifts, a manufacturer of low-level access equipment, has appointed Brad Boehler to its Board of Directors. In this role, Boehler will tap into his industry experience in both engineering and market development to help guide the strategic direction of Hy-Brid Lifts by Custom Equipment LLC.

Boehler’s career spans nearly 25 years in the equipment industry, including work as an engineer focused on product design and development. Most recently, Boehler served for eight years as president of Skyjack, where he was instrumental in growing the footprint and global distribution of the brand.

“Brad has held a variety of influential positions with major manufacturers and global industry organizations including IPAF and AEM,” said Terry Dolan, Hy-Brid Lifts president and CEO, Richfield, Wis. “With in-depth experience in product design and development, safety and training protocols and strategic leadership, Brad brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Hy-Brid board. His long history in the space and his ability to provide input on future product design will be valuable assets as we look to grow the Hy-Brid Lifts brand across the globe.”

Boehler will join a board comprised of six individuals who meet quarterly to help guide, grow and diversify the Hy-Brid Lifts business.

“We are excited to have someone of Brad’s caliber on the Board,” said Stephen Ellis, Chairman of the Board. “His recent role as president of Skyjack arms him with a unique and knowledgeable perspective on the industry. We are confident that he will help positively mold the future of Hy-Brid Lifts.”

In recent months, Hy-Brid Lifts expanded the product line to include 19 ft. scissor lifts. The new design allows access to more jobs, while maintaining a design that can fit in doors and elevators without folding rails, said the company. The PS-1930 design is the company’s first indoor/outdoor rated lift that still offers the lowest ground pressure in its class, it said.

“I have been aware of Hy-Brid Lifts for quite some time, so this was an easy decision,” Boehler said. “I am familiar with large manufacturing operations in the access industry, and I hope to take this experience to help Hy-Brid Lifts. I understand the customers, product base, applications and overall requirement for safe use. Low-level access has been growing for quite some time, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue growing that segment of the access business.”

Boehler is based in Ontario, Canada.