Bobcat, Green Machine To Produce Electric Compact Excavators

Partnership will create dual-branded, electric machines

First models this year

Urban applications targeted

Doosan Bobcat North America, West Fargo, ND, and Green Machine Equipment, Inc., Buffalo, NY, a manufacturer of renewable power drive systems, have announced a strategic partnership to produce electric/hydraulic Bobcat compact excavators.

Green Machine will custom retrofit Bobcat excavators with their proprietary battery technology to replace the standard diesel power source and will sell the machines in select markets beginning this year. Bobcat said the electric/hydraulic compact excavators are expected to be beneficial to operators working in urban environments, such as working close to other buildings or in public spaces.

“This strategic partnership marks another key milestone in our drive to bring the latest technologies to our customers and accelerate electrification in our industry,” said Joel Honeyman, vice president of Global Innovation at Doosan Bobcat. “Doosan Bobcat is excited to partner with Green Machine as part of our commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

Founded in 2010, Green Machine is a wholly owned subsidiary of alternative energy company Viridi Parente, Inc. Viridi Parente manufactures sustainable battery packs that the company said are being used in an array of markets.