Block To Succeed Hoffman at John Deere Power Systems

Nick Block

John Deere Power Systems (JDPS), Waterloo, Ia. has announced a change to its leadership team in response to the planned retirement of David Hoffman, who acted as director of worldwide marketing, sales, and customer support.

Nick Block will succeed Hoffman in September. Block, who will be director, Worldwide Marketing & Sales, has more than 20 years of experience within marketing, sales and customer support in the John Deere Ag & Turf division and Intelligent Solutions Group (ISG). He recently served as a regional director for ISG in Latin America.

After more than 41 years at John Deere, Hoffman has announced his retirement. He has held positions for John Deere in product engineering, factory marketing, customer and product support, and branch operations both in the U.S. and Europe. For the last two years, Hoffman has led the John Deere Power Systems sales, marketing, and product support function.

“Dave has enabled the transformation of the global JDPS sales and marketing organization,” said Pierre Guyot, senior vice president, John Deere Power Systems. “He has built strong connections with company partners, engine distributors, dealers and customers around the world. We are thankful for his contributions to John Deere and confident he has laid a strong foundation for his successor, Nick Block.”