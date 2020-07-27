BharatBenz Hits Truck Milestone Despite Pandemic

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), Daimler’s commercial vehicle subsidiary in India, reached its first production milestone of the all-new heavy-duty truck range (HDT) in India. Despite COVID-19 restraints in India, DICV managed to bring its 1000th Bharat Stage 6-compliant BharatBenz HDT off the line at its Chennai plant in the second quarter of this year. The milestone 1000th BSVI heavy-duty truck was a 3523R vehicle.

In January 2020, DICV premiered its all-new BharatBenz commercial vehicle portfolio for India. The brand’s new trucks and buses comply with the country’s new emission norm Bharat Stage 6, equivalent to Euro 6, introduced in April 2020. Until now 1500 BS6-compliant trucks and buses the company has manufactured in the last few months despite the severe impact of several COVID-19 related lockdowns in Chennai. Although production has recently proved a challenge for many manufacturers in the automotive industry, DICV said it has remained firmly on track throughout the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.