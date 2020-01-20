Bendix Closing Illinois Plant

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (Bendix) announced the launch of a phased transfer of its North American engine vibration damper manufacturing operations from the company’s North Aurora, Illinois-based facility to the Bendix manufacturing campus in Huntington, Ind., by midyear. The North Aurora facility is expected to end production by July.

Bendix currently maintains two production locations for its damper product lines – the 34,000 sq. ft. primary site in North Aurora and a 62,000 sq. ft. site in Huntington. The action is part of the company’s overall strategic plan to optimize its North American manufacturing locations to address long-term growth and site expansion potential, in the context of the continued escalated business demands for damper products.

“The decision to consolidate production at a single location enables strategic alignment of our manufacturing operations and increased opportunities to support the company’s expanding damper product lines,” said Carlos Hungria, Bendix chief operating officer. “The action will take place without disruption to our ability to meet customer needs.

“In 2017, Bendix completed a $3.8 million capital investment in equipment to launch two new production lines in Huntington, ultimately paving the way for continued expansion of our damper manufacturing capabilities and overall capacity.

“The decision to undertake the shift and shutter the North Aurora facility was not reached without careful evaluation and consideration, especially for those who will be impacted by the closure.”

Bendix has been operating in Huntington since February 1980. Currently, the company operates five locations within a five-mile radius, including manufacturing, remanufacturing and assembly sites, as well as Bendix’s primary North American distribution center.