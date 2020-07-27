Bauma Conexpo India Postponed

Bauma Conexpo India – billed as North India’s leading trade fair for construction machinery and equipment – has been re-scheduled due to the impact of COVID-19.

Originally scheduled from November 3–6 November 2020, the event will now be hosted from February 23 to 26, 2021 in Gurugram, New Delhi.

In a statement organizers said: “Considering the escalating pandemic as well as domestic and international travel restrictions imposed by the Government of India, rescheduling the trade fair is a strategic decision. The decision to postpone the event comes after evaluating the market situation in the wake of the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Mr. Bhupinder Singh, ceo of organisers bC Expo India Pvt. Ltd., said: “We have arrived at the decision to postpone Bauma Conexpo India after thorough market assessment and consultation with our key stakeholders. The postponement is in the best interest of the exhibitors and visitors.”

Mr. Sandeep Singh, managing director, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Private Limited, said he supported the decision to re-schedule the event.

He added: “The pandemic has had a deep impact globally and in India, both in human and economic costs .The postponement of Bauma Conexpo India will give the Indian industry time and resources to enable exhibitors to participate in the 2021 edition.”