Bauma China Trade Show To Go Ahead As Planned

Despite the decimation caused to trade shows by COVID-19 during 2020 this year’s Bauma China event will go ahead as planned from November 24 to 27 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, organizers said today.

The show will be the 10th edition of the trade fair for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines and construction vehicles.

According to organizer Messe Muenchen more than 3,000 exhibitors are expected at the show which has exhibition space of 300,000 m². Visitor registration is expected to be open from mid-August.

In a statement the organizers said: “China’s economy is recovering apparently from the coronavirus shutdowns, and trade fairs are key to rebuilding economies.

“China unveiled a series of economic stimulus policies and the investment in infrastructure is expected to increase by 10%. Thanks to this, it is estimated that the growth rate of China’s construction machinery industry will reach 10% this year.

“The health and safety of exhibitors, visitors and partners will continue to be top priority. The notice and guidelines of preventing and controlling the epidemic on organizing exhibitions published by Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce and Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Industries Association will be strictly followed during the show, the various prevention and controlling security measures will be effectively implemented to ensure the safety and orderliness of the exhibition.

“This includes besides the insurance of venue sanitary and provision of on-site medical services also the full online registration of all participants.”

The last Bauma China, in 2018, attracted 212,500 visitors of which 94% were from Asia. There were 3,350 exhibitors from 38 countries and regions.

Messe Muenchen said, currently, country pavilions from the following nations are already confirmed: Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Turkey, South Korea and a European Pavilion.

Furthermore, it added, companies including Bosch Rexroth, Deutz, China Railway, Lingong Group, Sany, Volvo and ZF Friedrichshafen have applied for Bauma China 2020.