Battery Charger For E-Machines And Vehicles

Delta-Q Technologies, the Vancouver, Canada, supplier of battery charging solutions for electric drive vehicles and industrial equipment, has introduced a new sealed onboard battery charger targeting floor machines, pallet trucks, mobile elevating work platforms (MEWP), outdoor power equipment and e-mobility applications.

The new RQ350 is a 350 W battery charger for lithium-ion and lead acid battery chemistries. Designed for global applications, the unit incorporates CANbus (CANopen and J1939) communication that allows for BMS controlled charging as well as vehicle and telematics system integration.

“The RQ350 is a response to our customers’ needs in multiple application segments,” said Lloyd Gomm, VP of Business Development. “Our customers have asked us to bring our high reliability charger design into both lower and higher capacity battery charging applications. The RQ350 solidly answers the former need with a well thought-out design offered at an OEM affordable price.”

Available in four (12, 24, 36 and 48 V) models, the RQ350 charger is cased in an IP66-sealed die cast enclosure designed to tolerate harsh application environments. LED indicators are used to communicate charging status, errors and faults. It is field programmable with as many as 25 charge profiles that can be selected at the push of a button, the company said. It also offers overvoltage protection from the AC line and is compliant to a variety of worldwide regulations such as UL, FCC B/CISPR-14 and UNECE R10, the company said.

Delta-Q said the RQ350 also benefits from the company’s extensive library of validated charge profiles that can be specified for each charger. In addition, like Delta-Q’s IC Series unit, charger cycle data can be downloaded and new charging profiles can be updated by the OEM or end use customer.