Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Vangard Commercial Battery
ConExpo/IFPE 

Batteries, Engines From Briggs

Mike Brezonick

Briggs & Stratton will show both sides of its power spectrum for commercial applications at ConExpo. The company will highlight its Vanguard Commercial Battery system, a line of 5 kWh and 10 kWh modular lithium-ion battery packs that incorporate a modular design concept using lithium-ion cells packaged into a Cell Module Assembly (CMA) that is engineered to be fully serviceable.

The batteries are packaged within an IP66 sealed housing with a roll-cage design for simple installation and mounting. They can withstand the rigors of the worksite and can be pressure-washed, the company said.

Briggs & Stratton will also display the second member of its Vanguard single-cylinder horizontal shaft gasoline industrial engines. The Vanguard 400 has a displacement of 408 cc and the 14 hp engine is available for new applications and for repowers.

The engine is designed to start at temperatures as low as -20° F and incorporates an advanced version of TransportGuard, Vanguard’s exclusive single ignition and fuel shutoff system designed to prevent oil dilution during transport. The lever now incorporates throttle control, expanding application opportunities and repower capabilities, Briggs & Stratton said,

See Briggs & Stratton at ConExpo booth B-7405

Related Articles

Cummins Showing Performance Engines
John Deere Engines, E-Drives
ZF Forum “The Future of Construction” At ConExpo
Deutz Drives And Digital Systems
Dana Off-Highway Systems
E1 Technology From Hatz
Horton’s Low-Noise Fan
Kohler’s K-HEM Hybrids

Latest News

Cummins Showing Performance Engines
John Deere Engines, E-Drives
ZF Forum “The Future of Construction” At ConExpo
Deutz Drives And Digital Systems
Dana Off-Highway Systems
E1 Technology From Hatz
Horton’s Low-Noise Fan
Kohler’s K-HEM Hybrids
Boom Lock Valve From HydraForce

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.