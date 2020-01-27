Batteries, Engines From Briggs

Briggs & Stratton will show both sides of its power spectrum for commercial applications at ConExpo. The company will highlight its Vanguard Commercial Battery system, a line of 5 kWh and 10 kWh modular lithium-ion battery packs that incorporate a modular design concept using lithium-ion cells packaged into a Cell Module Assembly (CMA) that is engineered to be fully serviceable.

The batteries are packaged within an IP66 sealed housing with a roll-cage design for simple installation and mounting. They can withstand the rigors of the worksite and can be pressure-washed, the company said.

Briggs & Stratton will also display the second member of its Vanguard single-cylinder horizontal shaft gasoline industrial engines. The Vanguard 400 has a displacement of 408 cc and the 14 hp engine is available for new applications and for repowers.

The engine is designed to start at temperatures as low as -20° F and incorporates an advanced version of TransportGuard, Vanguard’s exclusive single ignition and fuel shutoff system designed to prevent oil dilution during transport. The lever now incorporates throttle control, expanding application opportunities and repower capabilities, Briggs & Stratton said,

See Briggs & Stratton at ConExpo booth B-7405