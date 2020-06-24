BAE To Supply E-Propulsion Systems For NYC Buses

BAE Systems, a global supplier of electric propulsion technology for commercial vehicles and marine vessels, announced its selection by New York City Transit Authority to supply 435 electric hybrid power and propulsion systems for its new fleet of transit buses. The Series-E systems will be produced at the company’s manufacturing facilities in Endicott, N.Y., and delivered to bus manufacturers Nova Bus and New Flyer beginning in early 2021.

“We are committed to collaborating with New York as it strives to reduce transportation emissions and improve air quality in the communities across the state,” said Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. “Our Series-E system provides transit operators with a highly reliable, flexible option that brings our state one step closer to a zero emission future.”

“It’s a great day for New York’s Southern Tier as BAE Systems of Endicott has been selected to provide electric hybrid bus technology to New York City Transit Authority,” said Donna Lupardo, Assemblywoman for New York state. “This BAE Systems contract is just one of many from cities around the world that can say its transportation system has been built and supported by a New York company, based right here in our community. I’m very proud to have supported their winning bid and wish them continued success in the future.”

The Series-E system combines motors, energy storage, and smart controls to create an electric drive for propulsion as well as accessories such as air conditioning, air compressors, cooling systems, heat, power steering and doors. The system incorporates BAE’s ultracapacitors which provide efficient and reliable energy storage for the life of the bus, the company said. With fully electrified accessories, each bus can also support engine stop/start technology for idle reduction.

BAE Systems has 20-plus years of experience in the development and integration of electric propulsion and accessory systems for transit buses. The company fielded New York City’s first electric hybrid bus fitted with lead-acid batteries in 1998.

With the new order, BAE Systems’ footprint will extend to more than 2000 transit buses across the state of New York and more than 12,000 worldwide, including cities such as Paris and London.

