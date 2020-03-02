Diesel Progress

AWP's & Excavators Focus For Comer

Drives for aerial work platforms and excavator will highlight Comer Industries exhibit at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2020 in South Hall 3 – Booth S-82831. These will include new-generation axles for aerial working platform applications, as well as a fully integrated product range for the slew drives that can be coupled with motors and supplied as a complete package.

The new-generation P-10 axle series for aerial working platform applications are developed from the same modular concept as the Comer Industries new axle generation. The P-10 range will pair with multi-purpose transmissions for a traditional powertrain layout, in case of thermal power engine, a hydro motor is integrated in the axle itself.

Within the same drivetrain architecture and while keeping the front axle of the machine unaltered, the rear axle could mate with an electric motor for full electric or diesel electric powertrain systems.

In addition to drivetrain products, Comer Industries aims to provide a fully integrated solution for slew drives in excavators in the 80 to 100 ton range. The PG-160 drive will be displayed as part of the planetary drive product range and combines a hydraulic motor and counterbalance valve in single package.

This three planetary drives unit, which comes to the market in a wide range of ratios, can now also be equipped and supplied with a plug-in 300+cc, two speed axial piston motor.

In order to offer power transmission solutions for the entire excavator market, the PG-2800 series slew drive, intended for 36 to 50 ton excavator range if used alone, or 75+ ton machines as twin set, will also be exhibited. Comer said the package can also be used on forestry machines or material handling machines. With a wide selection of pinions to meet customers’ requirements, these two-stage planetary slew drives can be coupled either with a 160cc or 200cc stand-alone slew motor and supplied as a complete package or can be delivered.

