Autonomous Vehicle Software Subscription Service

StreetDrone, an autonomous technology company, said it is “breaking new ground” to make self-driving solutions affordable and accessible by launching a subscription-based self-driving software solution.

Enterprise ASLAN is aimed at companies with an interest in low-speed autonomous applications that require deployment in a short timeframe. The company said it is intended to provide a comprehensive software solution for low-speed environments including last-mile deliveries, campus transport, ports and quayside freighting, bus and coach depot movements, car park management, airside support services, urban passenger transport and contactless medicine deliveries.

Removing the need for large capital investments in software by offering a subscription solution, the company said Enterprise ASLAN is focused on aligning the costs of operation with the savings realized through driverless operations for businesses.

“Enterprise ASLAN is our next step in the mission to bring autonomy in reach of any business for whom autonomous technology might be a game-changer in their market,” said Mike Potts, CEO, StreetDrone, Oxford, U.K. “Many businesses simply don’t contemplate driverless solutions as they are terrified by the costs and the lack of options in the marketplace.

“We’ve set about addressing that from a customer perspective by making the costs lower and amortizable. We’ve removed the need for specialist hardware platforms and vehicles and indeed the need to commit to hiring engineers. If a customer’s solution grows and they want to bring the expertise in-house, then Enterprise ASLAN provides a training platform to transfer that knowledge.”

In addition to reducing software costs with monthly subscription terms and shifting the financial focus for businesses from risky capital investment to operating expenditure, Enterprise ASLAN provides commercial flexibility through access to StreetDrone’s engineering capability to help design applications for use in specific markets and environments. The company said this could remove the need for customers to invest in technical expertise and focus instead on the commercial realization of the benefits of autonomous solutions.

The pre-compiled software stack is platform-agnostic and is capable of running on any vehicle and is not tied exclusively to StreetDrone vehicles. The package also includes a range of training modules to allow businesses to progressively grow in-house capability to suit their specific commercial needs, including safety driver as well as software engineering training.