Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Automated Driving And Software Solutions

Roberta Prandi , , , ,
Industry News News 
ZF Provides Level 4 automated driving
ZF Friedrichshafen's CEO Wolf-Henning Scheider, at the CES show

From the CES 2020 trade show in Las Vegas, ZF Friedrichshafen reported about its developments in the field of autonomous driving. The company explained that driving assistance functions, or Level 2+ systems, have the greatest potential for passenger cars. For commercial vehicles or urban passenger transport vehicles though, that can operate within closed areas or defined lanes, fully automated systems of Level 4 and higher can be the answer.

ZF is developing an Electronic Control Unit (ECU) for a Level 4 system, based on the ZF ProAI supercomputer, for an international commercial vehicle manufacturer; market launch is scheduled for 2024/2025.

ZF is also moving in the direction of becoming a provider of software solutions and is working with Microsoft to adapt the speed and quality of its processes, methods and solutions in software engineering, to a level comparable to that of major IT companies. Within the cooperation with Microsoft, ZF uses the Azure Cloud services and developer tools and Microsoft’s experience in agile software development.

ZF anticipated that in the future it will be also a supplier of pure software products in the automotive market, and ZF’s CEO Wolf-Henning Scheider remarked: “The mobility industry continues to undergo major changes. This is the reason why ZF, too, must continue to change, develop and drive transformation: We have to be able to convince our customers with innovations that offer them – and ultimately the end consumers – added value. And in the future, this will increasingly include software products and services.”

Related Articles

Automated Driving And Software Solutions
Rolls-Royce’s Storage Buy
Woodward and Hexcel Announce Merger
Vermeer, MultiOne Ink Distribution Deal
Cummins Westport Certifies B6.7N Gas Engine
Ausa To Supply JLG
Deutz/Sany Deal Approved
Zeppelin Expands Caterpillar Territory

Latest News

International Shifts To Endurant Transmission
Ruland, Belden In U-Joint Deal
New VP At Daimler Trucks NA
Automated Driving And Software Solutions
Rolls-Royce’s Storage Buy
Woodward and Hexcel Announce Merger
Tickets Now Available for ConExpo Off-Highway Global Briefing
Paguro Marine Gen-Sets
Iveco Trucks For The Romanian Military

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019
Diesel Progress – July 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.