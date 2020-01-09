Ausa To Supply JLG

Ausa, a Spanish manufacturer specializing in compact all-terrain industrial vehicles, said it has signed a 10-year commercial agreement with lift equipment manufacturer JLG Industries, Inc., to produce a new model of ultra-compact telescopic handler: the SkyTrak 3013. JLG will be launching this new vehicle on the US market in February during the ARA Show.

The SkyTrak 3013 telescopic handler is the name adopted by Ausa’s current T144H model for JLG’s portfolio and it is especially designed to handle and transport materials in confined spaces.

Powered by a 25 hp (19 kW) Kubota V-1505 diesel, the SkyTrak 3013 has four-wheel drive and rear steering, a hydrostatic transmission and two accessory attachment options. The vehicle weighs around 5300 lbs. (2400 kg) and has a loading capacity of 2700 lbs. (1220 kg). The new model has a lifting height of 13 ft. (4 m) and can be transported on a conventional trailer.

The agreement with JLG reinforces the strategic commitment made by Ausa, Manresa (Barcelona) Spain, to internationalization and consolidation in markets outside the EU, the company said. In 2019, the company had a turnover of €86 million, 70% of which came from global markets. Over the last five years Ausa has invested a total €12 million, mostly on designing new, more efficient and safer models, and achieving a reduction in CO2 emissions. It has also launched its first electric model.