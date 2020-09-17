Atlas Copco’s ZenergiZe Energy Storage Systems

ZenergiZe is Atlas Copco’s newly introduced range of lithium-ion energy storage systems are designed as a standalone solution or combined with generators to create a hybrid power solution.

The new ZenergiZe range features two models, ZBE and ZBP rated 15kVA and 45kVA respectively with energy storage capacities of 45kWh. This, said Atlas Copco, allows the system to deliver small-medium power with long autonomy.

The energy storage systems can be used together with a generator to enable smart load management. Alternatively, the models can serve as the primary source of power when used in the island mode. For example, it is applicable for powering a transmitter with 5 kW over 8 hours, Atlas Copco said. The ZenergiZe units are also seen as a way to meet operating and safety restrictions in noise-sensitive environments such as events and metropolitan construction sites, to power remote telecom applications, or to resolve low load problems.

As an example, Atlas Copco said used in the hybrid mode, a ZenergiZe unit in combination with a QAS80 generator, can reduce fuel consumption by up to 50 percent over 12 hours compared to using a larger stand-alone QAS125 generator.

With a footprint of 15 sq. ft. (1.4 sq m), the ZenergiZe range is seen as applicable for uses where floor space is limited. The use of high-density lithium-ion batteries means that they are 70 percent smaller and lighter in weight than traditional standalone generators, allowing transport without any specialist equipment. In the hybrid mode, when used together with a generator, they enable smart load management by helping the generator reach the peaks of power. This optimizes the generator’s performance and extends its lifespan, allowing its size to be reduced by 40 percent, Atlas Copco said.

The lithium-ion technology reportedly facilitates a lifespan of 40,000 working hours in normal conditions, with an overload capability of 150 percent. In low load applications, a ZenergiZe unit can provide the required power for more than 12 hours without needing to be recharged. The recharging process takes only 1.5 hours, and the lithium-ion technology enables charging using various energy sources such as a generator, the grid, or renewable energy. Additionally, the ZenergiZe units offer a usable energy range compared to other technologies and can maintain performance in ambient temperatures of -4 to 122 F (-20ºC up to 50ºC), Atlas Copco said.