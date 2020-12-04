Diesel Progress

ASV To Increase Machine Production Capacity by 30%

ASV
ASV said it will expand machine production at its Grand Rapids, Minn., facility by 30% in the first quarter of 2021.

ASV Holdings Inc., the Grand Rapids, Minn., division of Yanmar Compact Equipment that specializes in all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders, announced that it will increase production capacity by approximately 30% in the first quarter of 2021.

The company said the move, which will create 28 new jobs in Grand Rapids, will strengthen ASV machine availability in the compact equipment industry and comes amid the success of the new Max-Series line combined with strong industry demand.

“We are pleased to invest in increased production capacity to support our growth, in addition to adding jobs to the Minnesota workforce,” said Kevin Zimmer, president of Yanmar Compact Equipment North America, which encompasses the Yanmar Compact Equipment and ASV Holdings Inc. brands. “It’s a strong indicator of our success in growing as a comprehensive provider of compact equipment in North America.”

The open positions include assemblers, welders, warehouse clerks and production staff. Individuals interested in applying for one of the new Grand Rapids positions should visit asvi.com/careers.

 

