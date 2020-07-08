ASV Launches Lubricant Line

ASV Holdings Inc., the Grand Rapids, Minn.-based manufacturer of compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders, is introducing a new line of heavy-duty lubricants for its machines. The Elite engine oil, hydraulic oil and grease products are extensively tested for use in optimizing ASV equipment and allow operators to do more work in more places, the company said.

“ASV is committed to offering the highest-performing machinery,” said Buck Storlie, ASV Holdings Inc. product line manager. “Now, our customers have access to a line of lubricants designed to amplify the performance of their machines. We didn’t settle for anything less than the best.”

The Elite line includes four products: ASV Elite 5W-40 Heavy-Duty Full Synthetic Engine Oil; ASV Elite 10W-30 Heavy-Duty Engine Oil; ASV Elite Zinc Free 46 Multi-Viscosity Hydraulic Oil; and ASV Elite Green Grease NLGI 2.

ASV said the Elite lubricants meet its own rigorous performance standards and also meets or exceeds most other industry service classifications.

The Elite line of lubricants can be used in Tier 4 final engines, the company said. The products suit all conditions – heat, cold and maximum load and performance. The lubricants are available in grease tubes, gallon jugs, pails and drums exclusively through the ASV dealer network. Customers can contact an ASV dealer or visit www.asvi.com/parts-service to learn more.