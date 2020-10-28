ASV Continues Dealer Network Expansion

ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders, has expanded its dealer network with the addition of two new dealers and expansions by two existing dealers.

The new dealers are Construction Machinery Industrial with four locations in Alaska and Robinson, Texas-based Construction Edge Equipment.

The existing dealers that added new locations are Carolina Construction Equipment with two new locations in South Carolina and Briggs Equipment with one new site in Tampa, Fla.

“This continued expansion across North America gives our customers increased access to ASV machines, service and parts,” said Jeff Pate, director of sales for the ASV brand. “We chose these new partnerships because of how they align with our values of quality, customer satisfaction and integrity.”

ASV Holdings, a Yanmar Compact Equipment company, sells its machines primarily into the construction, landscaping and forestry markets.