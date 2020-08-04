ASV Adds To Equipment Dealer Network

ASV Holdings Inc., the Grand Rapids, Minn., manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders, added new dealers to its dealer network in the second quarter. It includes CLM Equipment Co. Inc. and its three facilities in Lafayette and Lake Charles, La., and Houston, Texas; TraxPlus LLC and its three locations in Columbus, Hickory and Summit, Miss.; Nick’s Skid & Steer, Plainview, Minn.; and one location of Minnesota-based Quality Forklift Sales & Service Inc.

ASV said the new dealers represent a significant addition to its growing dealer network as the company expands across the U.S. and Canada. The new dealers will offer ASV’s full line of Posi-Track compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders.

“A widespread presence of reliable dealer partners is important to us at ASV because we know how our customers appreciate being able to count on their local dealer,” said Jeff Pate, ASV director of sales. “We’re excited to welcome these new partners. They truly share ASV’s values of integrity, quality and customer service — which we consider critical for maintaining customer satisfaction.”