Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

ASV track loaders
Industry Notes News Newsletters 

ASV Adds North Texas Dealer

Mike Brezonick

ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders, has added Maxx Outdoor & Equipment to its dealer network. Serving North Texas, the dealer will offer ASV’s full line of Posi-Track compact track loaders.

“The west side of the Dallas-Fort Worth area is growing rapidly and holds a lot of potential for ASV,” said Clinton Bradley, ASV South Central U.S. sales manager. “The convenient location of Maxx Outdoor & Equipment and their dedication to a positive customer experience makes this company an excellent partner. They represent core values that align with those of ASV, including integrity, quality and customer satisfaction.”

Related Articles

ASV Adds North Texas Dealer
ClearFlame Gets Financing For Combustion System Development
Service, Parts & Reman Update
Mack Defense Awarded GSA Contract
Lawsons Recruitment Launches With KHL
West Palm Beach For New Deutz Power Center
Fuel Tax Credit Extended For Propane Vehicles
MTU Engines For Brazil Mining Repower

Latest News

ASV Adds North Texas Dealer
Volvo CE Gets $2M To Test E-Machines In SoCal
Rolls-Royce Power Systems Names ABB Exec As COO
Virus Hits Volvo CE Figures
ClearFlame Gets Financing For Combustion System Development
Service, Parts & Reman Update
Mack Defense Awarded GSA Contract
Cummins, Tula In Diesel Technology Collaboration
Volvo, Daimler Trucks In Fuel Cell Joint Venture

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.