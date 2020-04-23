ASV Adds North Texas Dealer

ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders, has added Maxx Outdoor & Equipment to its dealer network. Serving North Texas, the dealer will offer ASV’s full line of Posi-Track compact track loaders.

“The west side of the Dallas-Fort Worth area is growing rapidly and holds a lot of potential for ASV,” said Clinton Bradley, ASV South Central U.S. sales manager. “The convenient location of Maxx Outdoor & Equipment and their dedication to a positive customer experience makes this company an excellent partner. They represent core values that align with those of ASV, including integrity, quality and customer satisfaction.”