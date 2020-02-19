AssetCommand From DPL Telematics

DPL Telematics, a California-based provider of advanced asset monitoring technologies for the mobile equipment applications, is launching a new GPS-based system at ConExpo designed to reduce the risk of machine theft and rollovers.

The AssetCommand system, available in Base and Max models, are compact, hardwired GPS tracking devices, with a variety of inputs and outputs. It offers the ability for equipment owners to remotely enable and disable the engine starter, wirelessly locate machines at any time via GPS, collect hourmeter readings and track hour-based service intervals. A three-axis accelerometer allows the AssetCommand to detect driving events such as tilting, rollover, rapid acceleration, harsh braking or cornering at speed. It can also detect extreme G-force events, such as assets being dropped or involved in accidents.

Managers can select the desired angle of tilt to match the alert with the applicable machine, DPL said. Users can also receive alerts for loss of power, boundary or curfew violations to curb unauthorized use. DPL said its intuitive web software delivers easy tracking and reporting and allows users to set up alerts for geofencing, low battery, maintenance status, tilt/rollover, curfew and movement. Users can monitor equipment or vehicles from any iOS or Android device, the company said.

AssetCommand is palm sized, has no external antenna and contains an internal backup battery to continue operating the unit if disconnected. The electronics, backup battery and antennas are all located within a durable housing for designed for years of tough service, the company said. Subscriptions are pay-as-you-go, DPL said, and owners can deactivate and reactivate as desired with no penalty.

See DPL Telematics at ConExpo booth S-65509.