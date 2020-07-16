Arnold New President Of Delta Systems

Delta Systems, the Streetsboro, Ohio, manufacturer of switches and electronic components for outdoor power equipment and off-road markets, has appointed Joey Arnold to president, effective July 1. Arnold, who most recently served as the company’s chief administrative officer, will report to former president and current chief executive officer Elizabeth Barry.

“In Joey’s tenure with Delta, he has leveraged his remarkably diverse experience to positively impact the culture, financial strength and, most importantly, the strategic direction of the company,” said Barry. “His breadth of functional expertise combined with his tremendous leadership skills made this decision an easy one. I am confident that under his leadership, Delta will further consolidate its position as the number one company in the industry and continue our 50-year legacy of growth and innovation.”

Arnold came to Delta earlier this year after spending 24 years at Swagelok, where he held a variety of positions, beginning on the shop floor ending up a vice president.

“I am very excited about what Joey brings to Delta,” said Dean Barry, chairman/owner, Delta Systems. “He is a person of great integrity, intelligence and candor—all qualities we require of a nonfamily leader of the company. I have asked him to focus on strengthening our relationships with customers, ensuring that we continue to be viewed as their valued collaborators as they seek to innovate in the outdoor power equipment market. That customer-facing orientation, paired with our impeccable quality and delivery, will ensure that Delta is well-positioned for the second 50 years of our existence.”